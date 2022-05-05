In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Saturday’s monthly History Talks event at the Info-Center in Marysville will include displays of Asian art, music, entertainment and ethnic food.
The event also will feature guest speaker Rajan Gill, a history professor at Yuba College who was reappointed to the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs.
The event will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at 317 4th St. in Marysville. For more information, call 530-740-2418.
On May 14, the Marysville Art Club will present a “Sweet Tea“ event from 1- 3 p.m. at the Marysville Art Club located at 420 10th St. in Marysville.
“Join us as we sip some sweet tea, enjoy finger food, and listen to relaxing music by Richard Rawlins and Kevin Schauer. Join us for many desserts and many special auction items will be on hand,” a release said.
Tickets are $20. To reserve a ticket, call 530-218-7065 or 530-740-2418. All proceeds will go toward a fence to protect the Marysville Art Club building.