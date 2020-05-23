The Saturday Farmer’s Market was back and better than ever, Market Manager Desiree Silva said.
Silva, in her fifth season running the Saturday market, said vendors were running out of stock amid the high demand from the public.
Red Maple Ranch Flower Farm out of Yuba City sold out of inventory early, while Country Butcher (Linda) refilled its meat supply three times during the four-hour span of the market.
“It was a really good turnout,” Silva said.
As a certified market through the California Department of Agriculture vendors were required to wear masks and could require the same from the public. There were signs littered throughout Town Center Fountain Park stating the importance of social distancing and facial wear.
Guidelines aside, the public was thrilled to be out enjoying a beautiful Saturday morning, Silva said.
Silva, adding that the market will continue through September, attributes the annual solid turnout to the pinpoint location bordering the town fountain and the accessibility of parking for both the shoppers and vendors. She said the Saturday market has been going on for over 25 years – 15 of which at its current location.
“The aesthetics of the current location is the best choice,” Silva said.
Jacob Geraldo, of Corner To-go, said the Saturday market allows him the opportunity to make-up for lost revenue due to the closure of in-person dining at his restaurant. He sold out of Lumpia, egg rolls and two containers of rice noodle salad before noon.
“It was a really good day,” Geraldo said. “I think everyone was excited to come outside and see people again.”