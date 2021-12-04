Due to a major breakdown Friday night in the Appeal's press room, Saturday edition papers were not able to be delivered on Saturday. The Saturday edition is expected to be delivered Tuesday with the Tuesday edition.
Saturday paper delayed due to production issues
