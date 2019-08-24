Event:
And the winners are ...
The ninth annual Dance With Our Stars Thursday at Colusa Casino was a record breaker.
The cast of local celebrities raised over $132,000 for Adventist Health/Rideout – the most ever in a single night, according to Jeff Swanson, foundation executive director.
– The Foundation Impact Award for the celebrity who raised the most: Chris Sachs raised an all-time record of $30,752.
– Judge’s Choice goes to dancers with the highest combined scores: Elicia Stewart and Mark Doering.
– Community Choice Award finalists are: Chris Sachs and Bitsy West; and Mark Doering Jr. and Meghan De Groodt. A 14-day competition of community votes determines the winners.
Voting is now open through Sept. 6 at: surveymonkey.com/r/M7NM97B.
Voices from the Street:
What do you think of Ellis Lake?
With the condition of Marysville’s centerpiece much discussed, we asked folks what they think of the lake and the area round it.
Penny Graviet, 58, Marysville:
Q: Do you think Ellis Lake is a valuable asset to Marysville?
A: Yes. It took 15 years to build it. There’s even a baseball field right next to it.
Q: What do you think are the lake’s biggest issues?
A: We’ve got people sleeping and partying and leaving their cans down there. I come out here every day and clean it up. I’ve noticed a lot of dead ducks and fish.
Q: What do you think can be done to make Ellis Lake better?
A: Clean it up. Make an area for kids. Keep the homelessness under control.
Feels like Home:
Tyler Rich returns to Yuba-Sutter
Yuba-Sutter native and country music sensation Tyler Rich said he’s excited to finally hit the stage again at the four-day music festival, The Event, in his hometown.
“This is my third year. Every year this event gets bigger and better,” Rich said. “It’s a big family of people, and as my career grows so does the crowd.”
He said he’ll perform a variety of songs for everyone to enjoy, including his hit single, “Leave Her Wild,” and “Feels Like Home,” a song he said was inspired by Yuba-Sutter and the people and places he visited while on tour that made him feel as if he was home again. It will be his first time performing the song locally.
“I hope people leave excited and tell all of their friends who didn’t come that they should have,” Rich said.