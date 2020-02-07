It’s a wrap:
HGTV video done, submitted
Members of the community met Thursday night at Silver Dollar Saloon to watch the initial viewing of a video submission highlighting the city of Marysville and all its history.
If the video meets the criteria set by HGTV, Marysville could be featured on the upcoming season of “Home Town Takeover.”
The criteria is a town of less than 40,000 people with old-style architectural buildings that are eye-catching, Brian Conejo said.
Brian Conejo, co-owner of Conejo Bros. Media with his brother, Branden, said the next season is set to be released in 2021.
The idea first came about four years ago to create a public access TV network focusing on the positive aspects of a town.
Yuba-Sutter Now was later created, receiving nonprofit status in 2019. Brian Conejo said whether or not the video gets picked up by HGTV, the plan is in place through Yuba-Sutter Now to move the two cities forward.
To view the video submission, visit https://bit.ly/2H0vmTf.
Event:
Olivehurst to celebrate Kobe, Gigi
To honor the lives of NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven others who died in a tragic helicopter crash Jan. 26, YBA Basketball League in Olivehurst will host a celebration of life on Sunday.
“Many of the kids here looked up to him,” said Lionel Ford, the YBA faculty director. “When I would ask them who their favorite player is, they would always say Kobe Bryant. A lot of them are sad so I wanted to throw something for them to celebrate instead.”
The celebration of life will be from noon-4:30 p.m. at Rim City Hoop Center -- 4900 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. The event will include a basketball tournament, music, a bounce house, food vendors, and a life size Kobe Bryant image to take photos with. There will also be an opportunity for guests to sign a basketball that will be sent to the Mamba Academy, Bryant’s school of basketball.
Bok Kai parade:
A new Bok Kai ambassador
It’s been tradition to have a Chinese hostess or princess as the face of the annual Bok Kai parade but this year something new was added – an ambassador.
“Before, it was much like a pageant,” said Candice Young Fresquez, the parade chair. “Several Chinese females would wear gowns and compete, but we’ve kind of gone away from there. The parade committee thought it would be nice to add something different.”
This year’s ambassador will be Carson Kam, a Yuba-Sutter resident who graduated from UC Berkley.
Young Fresquez said the parade has become more modern.
“He’s a male, educated, represents the Chinese community, and helped with the event last year. The selection was based off of a bunch of different elements. He was a good fit,” Young Fresquez said.
Young Fresquez will be in attendance at the parade along with her young children and she likes to show them that tradition can evolve.
– Veronica Catlin