Taking The Stage:
World-traveling harpist joins local symphony
Anna Maria Mendieta of San Francisco has played harp around the world. Tonight she’ll join the Yuba Sutter Symphony at the Young Artist Concert at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.
Mendieta said she’s been playing since she was seven and performed with artists such as Olivia Newton-John, Barry Manilow and Josh Groban. She’s excited to visit Yuba-Sutter.
“Many people think of the harp as a dainty instrument, but I want to show what it can really do,” Mendieta said. “It can make big, bold, fiery and, yet, beautiful sounds.”
Mendieta said a piece she is featured in is used all over the world as an audition piece. She said it’s not only a great piece for young artists but for anyone interested in symphonies and how all of the instruments sound together.
– Veronica Catlin
Up For Discussion:
Sikhism, faith and the future of Yuba-Sutter
“When we take the time to understand and learn about each other we see that we have more in common than not,” said David Hosley. “When we understand the history and beliefs of our community it leaves room to collaborate and progress.”
Hosley will moderate a panel discussion today, part of an event planned to celebrate the 550th birthday of the founder of Sikhism. He said it’s an opportunity to enhance the future of Yuba-Sutter.
Hosley is the former president of KVIE, PBS Sacramento, and a retired vice chancellor of UC Merced. The panel will include religious leaders from various faiths.
“Religious organizations have a special role in communities,” Hosley said. “They can be ethical monitors and resources to provide housing and combat things like homelessness.”
The event – including dinner, a documentary and the discussion – will be at 5 p.m. at 820 Plaza Way, Yuba City.
Your Comments:
What do you think? Should the county conduct more abatement projects?
As a massive abatement project got underway in Olivehurst this past week, we asked our Facebook friends whether code enforcement should step in and do more.
There were quick and copious replies. A sample:
– Carol Saavedra: Some property owners don’t have the manpower or money and may be handicapped, which could be the reason it’s the way it is... So you have to view each situation.
– Della Bendure Meyer: ... if they are handicapped, how do they put a fridge in the yard? They also get (if a homeowner and bill is paid) a free dump pass each quarter of the year... Also in certain areas of the county, they have “clean up days,” so people can dump free! ... I don’t believe there is an excuse.