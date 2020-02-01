Word on the Street:
Remembering Kobe Bryant
Robert Carroll, 20,
Marysville:
Q: What do you think about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and others?
A: It’s scary. It was so unexpected. I heard he was known for taking helicopters. It’s just sad all around. Kobe was one of the greatest players. Everyone is taking it hard.
Q: What did you think of Kobe Bryant?
A: I was a fan. I was always more of a LeBron fan but you can’t say that Kobe wasn’t one of the greatest.
Q: Was he a hero?
A: Definitely. Especially to his kids. They had someone great to look up to.
Q: How are you affected by his death?
A: It just saddens me. Basketball is going to be so different.
Be in the Picture:
Locals asked to be in the video shoot
A group of local boosters got together recently to work on a submission video for the HGTV series “Home Town Takeover.” Winning would mean Marysville would get its downtown spruced up.
Producers of the video are inviting people to participate today (Saturday).
HGTV is looking for a town with fewer than 40,000 people to award a makeover.
The plan for the final shot of the submission video is to feature a large group saying the final line of the script. Those interested in participating can meet at the intersection of Fourth and D streets. Producers ask that peole arrive around 9:45 a.m. so filming can begin promptly at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit the Marysville Home Town Takeover Facebook page.
Local event:
Block party kicks off Black History Month
Gilbert Richards, the new pastor at Marysville’s Bethel AME Church, said that for a long time black history was stripped from the books so he’s excited to celebrate and help bring it back at today’s Black History Month kick-off, co-hosted by the Tri-County African-American Alliance and Bethel AME.
“Bethel is a testament of historical tenacity,” Richards said. “This church was founded by ex-slaves and it was also a stop in the underground railroad. Then later members had to deal with things like the Klan -- but we’re still here. And so are many of the families of the founders.”
The kick off will happen today from noon- 6 p.m. at 115 Fifth St., Marysville.
– Veronica Catlin