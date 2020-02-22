Bok Kai Quiz:
Test your knowledge of our longest-running parade
In honor of the 140th Bok Kai parade (starting at 11 a.m. today in downtown Marysville), here’s a quiz created with the help of parade chairperson Candice Young-Fresquez.
Answers to the questions are at the bottom of the Buzz column (no peeking):
Q1: How long is the current dragon that is used in the parade?
Q2: What year was the first Bok Kai Parade held?
Q3: Who is Bok Eye and what does the name mean?
Q4: How many dragons have been used in the history of the parade?
Word on the Street:
It’s tax season!
Karl Pineo, 58, Yuba City:
Q: Have you done your taxes, yet? Are you getting a refund?
A: Not this year, but I have a date to file.
Q: Do you count on getting a refund? Do you use it for something special?
A: I’ll put it towards retirement. I could retire today, I could retire in two and a half years or five and a half years.
Q: Do you do your own taxes?
A: No, I pay someone to do them. I have been using the same guy for years.
News Item:
“The grandparent scam”
Leslie Carbah of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Dept. says residents report the resurgence of what’s known as “the grandparent scam.”
“Someone in our jurisdiction was contacted by a neighbor who was most likely being scammed,” said Carbah.
The scam involves the potential victim being contacted by phone from a person claiming to be their grandchild or a law enforcement calling from a jail about a grandchild. The caller pleads or demands money to be sent for bail through a wire transfer.
“The caller will normally have a sense of urgency and call in the middle of the night, which will wake a potential victim up and further confuse them.”
Carbah said if a person receives a suspect phone call they should hang up and call the family member, then call law enforcement. She said legit law enforcement personnel never place calls to demand money.
– Veronica Catlin
Quiz Answers:
1. The dragon Hong Wan Lung is 175 feet long.
2. The first parade was in 1880.
3. Bok Eye is the Chinese deity of the North (who is said to possess the powers to prevent Marysville from flooding) and oversees the waterways, water systems, irrigation and rain.
4. There have been five dragons, including the current one.