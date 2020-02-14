Word on the Street:
As primary election nears
We asked people on the street for their thoughts on what local and presidential candidates should be addressing for voters.
Devin Aujla, Yuba City:
Q: What are the biggest issues that you want local candidates to address?
A: For us, the biggest thing is AB5. We own a hair salon (and) because of AB5 we’ve had to change our business model. Right now they’re W2 workers, but they’re going to be moving to their own business by renting from us.
Q: Biggest issues for our presidential candidates to address?
A: Biggest thing is not doing something by dividing us as a country.
Recommendation:
Take in the pow wow today
“Come share the Native People’s culture,” said Pow Wow program supervisor Pat Bennett. “This was us then, this is us now.”
The 15th Annual Winter Pow Wow is today. Sponsored by the American Indian Education Program, it happens at the Marysville Youth and Civic Center from noon to 6 p.m..
It is an informative exhibition for members of the Yuba-Sutter community. The event is free and open to the public. There will be an Open Gourd at noon and a Grand Entry at 1 p.m.
Guests will be able to enjoy various exhibitions of dancing,enjoy different craft and food vendors, and participate in drawings.
– Reanna Simmons
Object Lesson:
Where Marysville local legend W.T. Ellis worked
The door to the office of the man known to many as the father of the levees, W.T Ellis, can be found at Mary Aaron Memorial Museum in Marysville.
“This is literally a door to the future,” said Chris Pedigo, a museum volunteer. “This is the door to all the work he did -- the local levees, water works, and Ellis Lake.”
Ellis was a Yuba-Sutter native and was very active in local public affairs.
The door, some 12 feet tall, was once a part of a building at 414 Fifth St., Marysville.
According to Pedigo, tall doors were a sign of stature in the early 1900s. The address of Ellis’ office could be seen from afar.
For more information visit the Mary Aaron Museum, 704 D St., Marysville, Fridays and Saturdays from 1- 4 p.m.
– Veronica Catlin