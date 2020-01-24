Y-S bridal show is Sunday
Wedding cake, caterer sampling and live fashion shows is just the gist of what’s expected at the largest bridal show in the Yuba-Sutter area that’s set to take place Sunday.
According to the show’s website, this is a must-attend event for any bride planning a wedding in Northern California. Everything a wedding will need – from flower girl dresses to photographers and hotels – will be available.
Every year, hundreds of people attend this wedding planning phenomenon. It’s encouraged to bring the entire wedding party for a one-stop shopping experience.
The 23rd annual Yuba-Sutter Bridal Show will take place Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.
Admission costs $10 for adults, $1 for children ages 12-16, and children 11 and under are free with a paying adult.
For more information, call 673-2200 or visit www.ysbridalshow.com.
A Lesson In Etiquette:
Are proper manners dead?
Kate Doscher, a Yuba-Sutter native and local personal skills trainer of 40 years, said proper etiquette has changed a lot over the decades. In honor of Soroptimist of Marysville-Yuba City’s 90th birthday, she said she will showcase a humorous but true presentation of how manners have diminished.
She shared three differences she’s seen over the years:
– Cell phone etiquette.
– RSVPing.
– Men pulling out chairs and opening doors for women.
“Personally, I like manners. It shows that you have respect for another person,” Doscher said. “Manners create a polite society. You’d be amazed at how far a ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ can go in your personal and professional life.”
The Soroptimist of Marysville-Yuba City group will celebrate its 90th birthday Tuesday, March 31, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Ettl Hall, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
For more information, call 713-6230.
Saleem Spotlight:
Yuba City boy fries up a chicken dessert, advances
It was the biggest test he has faced so far, but Yuba City’s Saleem Sandhu made it to the next round of the Kids Baking Championship on Food Network.
During the most recent episode of the TV baking competition, Sandhu was tasked with making a fried chicken sandwich dessert imposter. He fashioned a blondie confection to look like fried chicken, and placed it between pound cake made to resemble a brioche bun with milk chocolate chips.
The judges said Sandhu’s dessert was a little dry, resulting in him finishing in the bottom two. However, the eighth grade Andros Karperos student edged out his competitor and made it to the next round.
The next episode of the Kids Baking Championship is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. on the Food Network. The remaining nine bakers will face off in creating llama cupcakes in a chosen flavor.