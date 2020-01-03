Talk & Tour:
Where, oh, where has Eliza gone?
The lost city of Eliza was built near here by early settler John Sutter – named after his only daughter.
“John promised his daughter that she’d be the princess of California,” said Sue Cejner-Moyers, a local historical researcher and member of Focus on Marysville. “He kept his word on that and even though the city wasn’t as successful as Marysville, there were some great stories left behind.”
Cejner-Moyers will share details on why the town of Eliza didn’t thrive during today’s “Talk & Tour,” hosted by Focus On Marysville.
“When you hear about local flooding and rivers, many people don’t know that there are whole towns under there,” Cejner-Moyer said.
Today’s tour will be at 10 a.m. starting at the Packard Library at Fourth and C streets, Marysville. For more information call 742-6508.
– Veronica Catlin
Word on the Street:
What about the upcoming election?
We asked people around the community about the importance of this year’s elections and what they’d suggest candidates take up.
Carmen Williams,
Marysville, 66:
Q: How important are the 2020 elections to you?
A: Important. I’m hoping we come together as a group. When (Trump) talks about people, he tears people down. I’ve never seen a president do that.
Q: What should local candidates be addressing?
A: I run by their performance through the year, but just mainly work together.
Q: If you could tell presidential candidates one thing, what would it be?
A: We want experience – a kind and loving president. I would like to see quality with the president.
What do you think?
What’s the best and worst part of the Yuba-Sutter area?
We asked our Facebook friends:
What’s the best part of living in Yuba-Sutter?
Why do you like it here?
What would you recommend to newcomers? What’s the worst part of living here?
What would you tell people to avoid?
– Gary Carr: I lived in Marysville for a couple of years.
The best part was the pure adventure I felt living there (I was raised in the southeast U.S.)
The worst part? Making eye contact with strangers seemed to require that they ask me for a cigarette. I assume it’s a State Law.
– Ashley Rea: The best part of living here is the location – you can drive two hours in different directions and be on the coast or in the snow.
The community atmosphere is great and people really come together especially for the children.
Schools are great and there are a lot of activities for children.
The worst part is some bad areas with drug use and loitering and lots of traffic through our small town.