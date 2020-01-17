Marysville Lore:
Can you answer these history questions?
In honor of Marysville’s 170th birthday party, host Chuck Smith prepared a three-question quiz for Appeal readers. Smith will be playing the role of Marysville’s first mayor Stephen J. Field at the party tonight. Here’s the quiz:
– What was the dollar value of an ounce of gold in 1850?
– What was the purpose of the $5 per table per week tax on gambling tents – the first tax in Marysville?
– What was Field’s response when a California Supreme Court judge told him to get a shotgun, stand in the street, and get the first shot off against District Judge Turner, who threatened to cut the ears off Field?
Today’s (Saturday’s) birthday celebration begins at 6 p.m. at the Lee Burrows Theater at 630 E Street. Cost is $10, with all proceeds going to programs at Yuba Sutter Arts.
(Answers appear at the end of this column).
MLK March:
Annual unity march today
Johnny Burke, pastor at New Beginnings Wesleyan Church in Marysville, normally attends the MLK march with his two children, who are now eight and five.
“MLK was a reverend first and understood how God looked at people regardless of the color of our skin,” Burke said. “It’s important to teach our kids from a young age that we are all equal.”
Burke said he admires King’s intellect the most.
“I think about how he wrote from the Birmingham jail and used quotes and scriptures without having references -- his intelligence was striking. We celebrate him every year.”
The annual Celebration and Unity March will happen today at 10 a.m. starting at Ampla Health in Yuba City. There will be buses available at the start of the march for those who can’t walk, and at the end of the program at Bethel AME to return participants to their cars.
– Veronica Catlin
Saleem Spotlight:
Yuba City boy still cooking
Yuba City’s baking celebrity, Saleem Sandhu, made it through the second round of the Kids Baking Championship on Food Network this past week.
Monday’s episode saw the eighth-grade student from Andros Karperos and 10 other contestants face off in a Neapolitan dessert challenge.
Sandhu was tasked with making a cookie sandwich. One half of his sandwich was chocolate cookie and the other was strawberry, with a vanilla buttercream middle and Neapolitan sprinkles.
The show’s judges commented on Sandhu’s presentation, saying his cookie sandwich had a good look to it. Aside from too many sprinkles and not enough chocolate flavor in the mix, they enjoyed his cookie.
The next episode, which will air on the Food Network on Jan. 20, will include the remaining 10 contestants squaring off in a challenge to see who can create the best dessert that looks like a sandwich.
– Jake Abbott