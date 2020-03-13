Recommendation:
A study in black and white culture
Yuba-Sutter is known for diversity. Still, Jessica Hougen, Sutter County Museum director, said they don’t have much related to the local African American community. She’s hoping to change that through a new exhibit.
“Black and White in Black and White: Images of Dignity, Hope, and Diversity in America” is the newest display showing now through May 10.
“We want to have a multi-cultural gallery,” Hougen said. “We don’t get a lot of engagement from our African American community members so I hope this will encourage them to come in and this be the start of getting more artifacts to tell their story.”
The new exhibit is comprised of blown up black-and-white photos of African Americans, 1910 to 1925, taken by an African American photographer, something Hougen said was very rare then.
The museum at 1333 Butte House Road is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.
– Veronica Catlin
Still on the books:
Mid-April Taco Festival is stocked, ready
Wally Alvarado, organizer of the Taco Festival said that last year some 3,000 people showed up and taco trucks sold out. This year, Alvarado said they’re better prepared.
“Last year we had four taco trucks. This year we have 10,” Alvarado said. “People were waiting in line for an hour for tacos and it was hard to find vendors, but this year we’re having to turn away vendors. We all saw how big of a crowd this event brings out.”
This year’s edition is still on the calendar, despite the coronavirus, for April 18 in downtown Marysville, between 1st and 3rd streets.
“I’m a big kid at heart,” Alvarado said. “The goal is for families to come out and spend the whole day together indulging in the festivities.”
– Veronica Catlin
Cleaning the community:
SAYLove always seeking volunteers
If just 1 percent of the Yuba-Sutter community volunteered to help clean up, it would total 1,700 people – quite a work force, according to SAYLove founder and coordinator Jeff Stephens, honored recently for organizing to clean up trash sites.
The goal is for everyone to do a little so no one has to do a lot.
The next opportunity to help is March 28 from 7:30 a.m to noon. Volunteers should meet at Hope Point Nazarene, 600 N. George Washington Blvd., Yuba City.
The gathering starts at 7:30 a.m. and then the workers disperse to tidy up their surroundings. This is a monthly event and organizers hope more volunteers will show up and do their part each time.
For more information call 671-1130.