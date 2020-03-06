Editor’s Notes
From widow’s peak to Widow’s Island
By Steve Miller
Appeal editor
I have a dilemma. It’s a personal dilemma, so why not share it with everyone?
It’s my hair. I don’t know what to do with it. It’s getting sparse and what used to be a cool widow’s peak is becoming Widow’s Island – a lonely island of despair.
I’ve been combing my hair the same way since junior high. But now, with less hair, it looks like I’m trying to do a comb-over.
Let me say right here that I have nothing against comb-overs. They’re fine for a lot of guys. But it’s not for me. It would take time every morning to make it look good, and I don’t get up early enough for that. Time ... that’s what it’s all about for me. Get up, get ready, brush the hair into the same place it’s always been, out the door, no time wasted. (In fact, this is the most time I’ve spent worrying about my hair since I don’t know when.)
What do you think?
Are you worried about the coronavirus?
We asked our Facebook friends to comment on the virus that’s now encircling the globe. A few samples:
– Sam Christensen: The flu is killing more people but, hey, no one is worried about that. The flu season this year is more serious than the coronavirus.
– Pamela Jeffers: The aspect of this new coronavirus that concerns me is the quarantine/self-isolation. If the virus hits our area, how are those who must be isolated going to pay their bills? How will they keep their jobs? A month is a long time to be out of work...
– Heather Galloway: I think the caution is posed more for the spread to those most at risk, such as the elderly or those with underlying health issues. I’m concerned for them, considering the callousness of those who say it’s no big deal... we’ll see.
Honors to be paid:
Museum of the Forgotten Warriors to receive award
“My husband always said, ‘The museum is not about war, it’s about the people,’” said Roberta Spear, president of the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors.
Today, the Marysville museum started by Dann Spear – originally to recognize Vietnam vets but grown into a way to honor all veterans – will be awarded with AMVETS’ Patriotism Award for properly flying the American Flag. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the museum at 5865 A Road, Marysville.
“I feel very blessed we were chosen,” said Roberta Spear. “It’s a wonderful thing.”
Spears said, weather permitting, the ceremony is set to take place outside, but the museum has an indoor area in the event it rains. She said she plans on barbecuing hot dogs for folks attending the event as well.