Word on the Street:
What are Yuba-Sutter’s
pros and cons?
We asked people around the community what they appreciate and worry about.
Siera Wolf, 24, Yuba City:
Q: How long have you lived in the area?
A: My whole life
Q: What do you appreciate about the Yuba-Sutter area?
A: I like that it’s a smaller community. Despite it being small, we have a lot of resources.
Q: What do you worry about in the Yuba-Sutter area?
A: The increase in violence and homelessness. Rent keeps going up.
Q: Would you recommend the area to a friend?
A: Jobs are limited. It’s a nice place to live but only if you have a skill that could be profitable in the area.
Personal Column:
My last day as a journalist
Thursday marked my last day as a journalist.
I thought I would make it longer, but it’s a tough industry and I’m looking forward to a new opportunity.
In the three years I’ve spent in Yuba-Sutter, I’ve had the responsibility and honor of covering some of the greatest and worst times of people’s lives.
For instance, our team at the Appeal-Democrat worked all hours of the night/early morning to cover the Oroville Dam spillway incident in 2017.
– Rachel Rosenbaum
Your Comments:
Talking to children about shootings
We asked what readers think about how to talk to children about mass shootings. A sample:
– Kari Olson: You can’t control whether this will ever happen to them but you can do your best to give them the information they need to stay alive.
– Jeffrey Andrus: I generally ignore it as the chances of it happening to me are so small. Much more likely to be hit by a dump truck ... My kids are not aware of the recent events in any meaningful way as I see no need to inform them. Let them be kids.