The Save Mart Companies announced Monday that it was acquired by a private equity firm based out of Los Angeles.
Kingswood Capital Management LP, described as an “operationally-focused private equity firm,” said along with the Save Mart purchase that it will look to expand “its existing Northern California presence.”
Details about the sale were not disclosed. The Save Mart Companies, which is headquartered in Modesto, said it has about 200 stores in California and Northern Nevada under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx.
There is currently one Save Mart store at 828 J St. in Marysville and a FoodMaxx in Yuba City and Marysville. The company also said it operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock.
“I’m excited for this opportunity with Kingswood to invest in and grow The Save Mart Companies family of stores,” Chris McGarry, CEO of The Save Mart Companies, said in a statement. “The Piccinini family did a tremendous job in fostering a commitment to innovation and service as they built and grew this company in the Central Valley and throughout California. As a result, we have great stores and a committed team of 14,000 employees who provide fantastic local products and are wonderful stewards of the communities in which they live and work. While this change in ownership will be transparent to our team and customers, we know that this investment will benefit them and the communities we serve.”
Kingswood previously acquired Alameda-based Cost Plus World Market in January 2021 from Bed Bath and Beyond. The company also said it “recapitalized” Lind Marine, a marine services business headquartered north of the San Francisco Bay, this year.
“At Kingswood, our goal is to make good businesses even better, and The Save Mart Companies presents us with a great opportunity to do so,” Alex Wolf, managing partner and founder of Kingswood, said in a statement. “Their 70 years of history in the Central Valley provides a strong foundation for future profitable growth, and we look forward to working with Chris and the team to position these iconic grocery brands for the future.”
For more information about Kingswood, visit www.kingswood-capital.com.