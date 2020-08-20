In solidarity with the global peace march movement taking a stand against human trafficking and pedophilia, there will be a “Save the Children” protest at Ellis Lake Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.
Jess Young, co-organizer of the event, said after she met fellow organizer Michelle Shipman through a Facebook post discussing the idea of setting up a protest, the pair joined forces and jumped into action.
“We are just two local moms trying to help raise awareness to the horror that is child trafficking and to do our part to fight it, starting right here in our own community,” said Young.
Shipman said her mother warned her of the dangers of human trafficking at an early age and that is something that has always stuck with her but it became much more real after her own experience with it.
“Just recently my 16-year-old was outside the school and she was approached by a man who tried to offer her $200 to get into his car,” said Shipman.
Shipman said she reported the incident to local law enforcement and then warned other parents on Facebook.
“I had a few other parents that same day reach out to tell me the same thing happened to their child just moments after,” said Shipman. “It was really concerning to me to hear that we have predators in our area and even more frightening that my daughter was targeted. It definitely is a wake-up call that it can happen to anyone at any time.”
Young said several other “Save the Children” protests will be held across the country Saturday, including several around the Sacramento area.
“People are finally beginning to take notice and are mad about the fact that over 460,000 kids go missing each year in this country,” said Young. “So it is the perfect time to have as many voices heard as possible.”
Young said the protest has already been given the green light by the city of Marysville and the Marysville Police Department. Participants are asked to bring signs, a mask, hand sanitizer and water. People are also asked to practice social distancing, stay out of the street and stay on the grassy areas around the lake so as to not block walkways while protesting.
“2020 may be a hard year economically but it has proven to be an incredible year for people’s voices to be heard and for change to take place,” said Young. “And this is a change we desperately need. To keep our kids safe!”
For more information about the protest, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/s/savethechildren/3425099860847863/?ti=cl.