Volunteers for SAYLove helped clean up parts of downtown Marysville on Saturday to prepare for the upcoming Bok Kai Parade and weekend festival.

 Courtesy of Stuart Gilchrist

Three weeks before the start of the 143rd Bok Kai Parade and weekend festival, SAYLove hit the streets of Marysville to clean up D Street between 6th Street and 1st Street on Saturday in its first cleanup event of 2023. 

SAYLove, which has expanded to four locations since it opened in 2018, according to its website, meets on the last Saturday of each month in Marysville, Olivehurst, Yuba City and East Nicolaus High School to beautify locations around the Yuba-Sutter area. 

