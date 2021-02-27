Members of the community, near and far, joined forces with the city council, SayLOVE and a number of first responders to clean the Sand Plant area as a part of SayLOVE’s monthly event known to many as a way to beautify the Yuba-Sutter region.
Camie Naso, who has lived in Yuba City for 23 years, says she tries to volunteer with SayLOVE every month, because as she noted it’s important to “take pride in the community,” where you live.
“It’s a way of giving back,” Naso said. “These days we need to show pride in our community.”
Marysville Fire Chief Ron Karlen said the Hollywood Trailer Park that ignited last October and knocked power out to the city was the starting point for the city to work with local first responders and the community to clean up the area.
He said that over the last few years the call volume for both law enforcement and the fire department has increased in the areas of Sand Plant, Hollywood and Thorntree, creating an abundance of hazards and putting people’s life in jeopardy.
“We have been working with law enforcement to try and remove the people, the vegetation, the garbage,” Karlen said.
Karlen said the area has a boatload of beautiful natural resources that if they’re kept intact can be fun and safe places for residents to enjoy.
“We want to make it a place where people feel comfortable to come down here with their families,” he said.
Kendyll Naso, a Chico State student originally from Yuba City, wants to see her home properly maintained -- one of many reasons why she traveled down on Saturday to help clean up the Sand Plant with her mom and friend Amy Montoya.
“(I) want to see my home in its best state,” the aspiring teacher said.
Members of the council, including Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli, also pitched with SayLOVE and law enforcement.
Buttacavoli is 100 percent in favor of preserving areas like the Sand Plant.
He said a great way to continue the beautification process is through SayLOVE.
“It’s a great place to start,” Buttacavoli said. “You can’t be involved with a better group.”