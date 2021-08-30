Hoping to inject a little fun for a good cause, the Goofy Golf and Cardboard Regatta fundraiser held Friday at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club in Marysville was considered a success for local charity SAYlove and its founders.
Jeff and Cherie Stephens, the owners and operators of Stephens Farmhouse, said about 125 people participated in the inaugural event and that about $35,000 was raised for needs within the Yuba-Sutter community.
“It was very well attended,” said Jeff Stephens, founder of SAYlove. “And we had great support from our local sponsors.”
All money raised from the event will go directly into the community, the Stephens’ said.
This was the first time the couple held the Goofy Golf and Cardboard Regatta for SAYlove. Between an ongoing pandemic and gathering enough sponsors in time, the couple was able to have a successful event that was only planned two months ahead of time.
“It was highly successful and community support is so welcome,” said Jeff Stephens.
Cherie Stephens said now that people are more aware of this kind of event and what SAYlove does, she expects future fundraisers like Goofy Golf will be even more impactful.
SAYlove is a grassroots citizen organization formed almost three years ago. The organization exists to meet local community needs that may not be met through more traditional methods.
“We try to cover the stuff that falls through the cracks,” said Cherie Stephens.
Besides meeting the financial needs of local school clubs and doing cleanup work throughout the community, SAYlove has also provided disaster relief to those affected by wildfires in the state. The couple said they raised over $20,000 for victims of the Dixie Fire.
“There’s always a need for labor and to get something done,” said Jeff Stephens.