In 1993, Jeff Stephens joined a program that changed his life, teaching him about the importance of being part of community change. Now, Stephens is being recognized for inspiring community change and through his work reaching others to continue the same trend.
Stephens, founder of SAYlove and owner of Stephens Farmhouse, was selected as the 2021 Profiles in Leadership Award recipient for his commitment to community service in the Yuba-Sutter area, an award presented by the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation and the Ag Leadership Alumni Council.
“SAYlove received many awards for community service,” said Stephens. “This one means a lot to me because it lets the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation know what the organization is doing is making a difference in people’s lives. This award is coming from an organization that changed my life.”
The award recognizes alumni from the Agricultural Leadership Program, an intensive 17-month program focused on leadership topics and numerous skills, who have been or are engaged in contributing roles to enhance the community.
Stephens, part of Class 24, began the program in 1993 and graduated in 1995. The cost of the program is covered by donations to the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation, said Liza Teixeira, writer and editor of the California Ag Leadership Foundation. According to Teixeira, the first class for the Agricultural Leadership Program was selected in November 1970. Each year a new class is selected and numbered according to the ascending number group of order, this year the 51 class of participants was chosen.
Stephens, to this very day, still participates in the program as an alumni by attending class reunions and being part of the interview panels for applicants.
“During one of our First Fridays, monthly alumni learning webinars, Jeff presented about community service,” said Teixeira. “He has served on the screening committees which interview and help select fellows for the new classes and volunteered during D.C. Exchange.”
The program dives into leadership theory, strategic agility, effective communication, critical thinking, change management, complex and cultural social issues to help participating members strengthen their leadership skills and contribute to the success of their farms, ranches, allied businesses and organizations.
“They try to take you out of your comfort level into a different level of exposure,” said Stephens. “You process what goes into the problem and how leadership can make a difference.”
Prior to applying to the program, Stephens remembers never being comfortable as a public speaker. He heard of the program through word of mouth in the agricultural field, through schools and the Farm Bureau. Stephens recognized the importance of employment and family support during the program because of the major commitment due to its extensive seminars and international and domestic travel flights that participants take.
“Some of my long-term best friends come from that program,” said Stephens. “The outcome of the program, I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Stephens attended monthly seminars throughout the program for two years, except during the summer. Seminars took place in different university locations like UC Davis, where he remembers learning about economics. Cal Poly Pomona, a participating university, had a seminar on social issues where Ag Leadership Foundation members were taken into the urban areas of Los Angeles to volunteer at homeless shelters and met with police officials to discuss violence. Cal Poly San Luis Obispo focused on a communications course, said Stephens.
As he traveled domestically, he remembers the program exposing them to different life-changing environments. In Detroit, Stephens and class 24 attended a seminar involving a group of women who had just lost their children to gang violence but were passionate in helping the youth get out of it. Stephens witnessed how these women who were coming from such loss were determined to come up with solutions to get kids off the streets and away from violence.
“I attended a different community leadership in Washington, D.C., that left me feeling empty toward leadership,” said Stephens. “What I saw back in Washington was not true leadership. It was a lot about self-interest and power. That’s when I realized that real leadership comes from the community.”
On his trip in Washington, Stephens visited the Supreme Court, the Pentagon and met with senators and different leaders but felt that his experience in Washington did not match the experiences he had when he visited Bangkok in 1995 during his international travel to Southeast Asia countries. During this trip he witnessed children eating off of scraps because they could not afford food.
“It took me a while to process and to know what I had experienced and put it in perspective,” said Stephens. “It really impacted me, and made me realize there are many more situations out there, that are more complicated and out of our control and that’s why we have to do what we can do.”
With his experiences throughout the program, Stephens put into action what he learned and formed SAYlove in 2019, an organization that addressed dumping of trash in rural areas and inspired community cleanups and enhancements. About 100-300 volunteers come out every month and serve the community, said Stephens. Community involvement differs from park cleanups, the beautification of Yuba College, the cleaning of homeless encampments and the volunteering in homeless shelters.
On Sept. 25, SAYlove had a cleanup event at Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville. Stephens volunteers anywhere he is made aware that needs help. This upcoming month SAYlove will focus on cleanups of parks and planting trees.
“This program changed my life and direction of my life. What I have been able to accomplish is to do them,” said Stephens. “I love to partner with other organizations that need help, or different clubs to multiply the effects by working together, I love that.”