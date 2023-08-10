Jeff Stephens, founder and president of the nonprofit SAYLove, announced on Thursday his candidacy for the Sutter County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat currently held by Supervisor Mat Conant.
A well-known figure in the community, Stephens and his wife Cherie Stephens recently sold their longtime business Stephens Farmhouse earlier this year. Besides his involvement with one of the area’s most famous dessert makers, Jeff Stephens has in recent years spent most of his time operating SAYLove, a community organization dedicated to local beautification projects.
On Thursday, Stephens cited his passion for the community in his decision to run for supervisor.
“I’m running because I think Sutter County can be better. Plain and simple. I’m passionate about our community and believe I have what it takes to jump in and start solving problems,” Stephens said in a statement. “Sutter County shouldn’t have to wait any longer…Our Time To Shine is Now.”
In his announcement, Stephens is described as a “humble leader that isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty.” He said he spends his days bringing people together to solve problems and improve the Yuba-Sutter community.
“I believe that leaders should be judged by what they have done, not just what they say they’ll do. We can’t wait any longer. District 5 needs a leader who brings people together to make Sutter County shine,” Stephens said.
District 5 covers most of the southern portion of Sutter County. Communities in the district include Robbins, Rio Oso and Nicolaus.
Stephens said he and his wife have lived in the same house in the Tudor area for 30-plus years. Together they have three children and four grandchildren. Stephens also serves on the Board of Directors of Hope Point Church, where he said he regularly attends church.
According to Stephens’ campaign website, there are three main issues he is running on. They include:
– Your advocate and problem solver: Residents in District 5 need an advocate who will listen to their concerns and solve problems with a sense of urgency. As your County Supervisor, I will serve as your full-time problem solver and direct link to Sutter County government. If you bring me a problem that the county can’t solve, I’ll work with local, state, or federal representatives to get results. And if the government can’t help, I’ll help bring in non-profit organizations and the private sector to find a solution. I will take your calls, listen to your concerns, and take action. I believe that leaders should be judged by what they have done, not what they say they’ll do.
– Unifying our region: We need Sutter County to have excellent relationships with our neighboring local governments. Why? Because our challenges are too big to let egos or personal agendas get in the way. As your County Supervisor, I’ll unify our region to find efficiencies that save taxpayer dollars and to help fight the crazy laws coming out of Sacramento. I’ve got a lifetime of building relationships in the city, in the county and across the river that I’ll bring to the table. Decisions today will impact Sutter County for decades. We can’t wait any longer. District 5 needs a leader who brings people together to make Sutter County shine.
– Proactive communication: I know firsthand how hard it is to run a business, raise a family and keep up with everything happening in the community. But Sutter County needs residents who are aware and engaged in the decision-making process. We need a County Supervisor who will prioritize proactive communication with District 5 residents. It’s not enough just to hear from your elected leaders come election season every four years. As County Supervisor, I’ll provide regular updates to residents outlining the issues that you care about. I’ll also offer mobile office hours in the rural areas of the district to make sure every corner of the district is well represented and informed.
As of Thursday, no other candidates have publicly announced their intention to run for District 5 or other Sutter County supervisor positions, including Conant. Other Sutter County supervisor seats expected to be on the March 5, 2024, primary ballot include District 1, currently held by Supervisor Nick Micheli; and District 4, currently held by Supervisor Karm Bains.