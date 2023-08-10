StephensMarysville.jpg

Jeff Stephens of SAYLove helps with the removal of old playground equipment from Gavin Park in Marysville on July 29.

 Robert Summa/Appeal-Democrat

Jeff Stephens, founder and president of the nonprofit SAYLove, announced on Thursday his candidacy for the Sutter County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat currently held by Supervisor Mat Conant.

A well-known figure in the community, Stephens and his wife Cherie Stephens recently sold their longtime business Stephens Farmhouse earlier this year. Besides his involvement with one of the area’s most famous dessert makers, Jeff Stephens has in recent years spent most of his time operating SAYLove, a community organization dedicated to local beautification projects.

