SAYLove, an organization most known in the Yuba-Sutter area for its volunteer clean-up efforts, is now starting a “tiny library” program intended for children ages 0-5, according to Pamela Tumber, a volunteer with the group.
Tumber said she approached Jeff Stephens, who runs SAYLove, in January about implementing the library program in both Yuba and Sutter counties.
“On a visit to the Sutter County Library, Jeff happened to have a conversation with Chalese Eggleston, Children’s Services coordinator for Sutter County Library, and she mentioned she had five repurposed newspaper racks that were available for use to start the launch of the program,” Tumber said in an email. “Jeff then reached out to Michele Blake, executive coordinator of Sutter County Children & Families Commission, and she said funding could be provided towards the launch. Sutter County Children and Families Commission is partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library which provides free books to children ages 0 to 5 on a monthly basis up until a child’s 5th birthday.”
Tumber said she also contacted local artist Terri Foley to find out if she could paint the first repurposed newspaper rack.
“She was delighted to help out and volunteer her time to support the effort,” Tumber said. “You can now find it displayed at New Earth in Yuba City. Children can take a book to read and return it on their next visit. New Earth was excited to offer the free books. Instead of children using their smartphones or tablets, they can sit and enjoy a book at the market.”
Tumber said Denise Siller of Belikejohnny.org – a Facebook group – has been working to find community members to assist with the tiny library roll out.
“She was able to recruit Christina May, art teacher for Sutter Students and Feather River Charter. Christina will be working with her students to paint four more newspaper racks for their spring project,” Tumber said. “Sutter High School drafting, construction/manufacturing and building technology teacher Jake Winship was also happy to support the program and has already started building out the first tiny library made out of wood. Students will receive community service hours through SAYLove they can use on their resume or college application.”
Tumber also said there are conversations taking place with the First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission on identifying locations where the tiny libraries can be installed. According to Tumber, SAYLove “will continue to work with other high schools and organizations to support the effort from building out the tiny libraries to painting them. Sutter County Library will be creating a map of where all of the libraries are located so that parents/guardians can go on an adventure with their child to pick up a book.”
She said First 5 Yuba County already has a map available for public use. Yuba City, Tumber said, also has given SAYLove “permission to put the tiny libraries at any of its parks.”
Parents or guardians can sign-up their children to receive a free new book each month by scanning the QR code inside a book, Tumber said. For more information on SAYLove and how to participate with the launch of the tiny libraries, email sutterandyubalove@gmail.com.