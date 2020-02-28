Hundreds of members of the Yuba-Sutter business community turned out Friday evening for socializing, networking and awards.
It was the 35th annual Chamber of Commerce Gala, and it was the first such gathering at the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain.
Following is a run-down of awards presented as of press-time for this edition:
– Community Champion Award: This year’s recipient was SAYlove founder Jeff Stephens, who founded the nonprofit with a vision to clean up Yuba-Sutter and make it a beautiful community.
Stephens organizes a monthly clean-up event that is credited for picking up half a million pounds of trash in its first year. The organization has mobilized since then with hundreds of volunteers seeking to help stabilize and clean up Yuba-Sutter throughout the entire year.
– Small Business of the Year: Oakview Insurance (Mariah Davis) is a 10-year-old local business that thrives as a leader in its industry, according to nomination notes. Over the years, Oakview has grown to six employees (starting from scratch). The agency inspires others to give back to the community through outlets like ResQpaws; SAYlove; Clothes for Kids; Craftsman for Christ; REST; and the BIG GIVE, just to name a few.
– Business of the Year: Freedom Home Health and Hospice has been in business for six years and has grown from serving six clients to 200.
Freedom also plays a critical role in holiday community gatherings like Thanksgiving, when it fed 600 people last year.
The business has influenced others, according to nomination notes, by providing essential healthcare services to local residents in need of home health and/or hospice.
The business employs more than 100 staff members, including nurses, health aides, social workers, spiritual counselors, bereavement counselors, and office staff.
– Athena Leadership Award: Jeanine Werner of Casa de Esperanza, the only area shelter for victims of domestic violence, has worked her whole life in the social service field, according to nomination notes.
Throughout her career both as an advocate for the differently-abled and survivors of violence, Werner has worked to mentor women both to develop them professionally and to support them in gaining control of their own lives.
– Environmental Sustainability Award: According to nomination notes, the Bank of Feather River explored alternative sources of power and decided electricity from solar power is a viable route to help wean itself off consumption of fuels, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. Bank of Feather River has also done its part to reduce its footprint by installing a water hydration station, helping to eliminate the number of plastic water bottles that find their ways into oceans and landfills.
– Norma Crenshaw Award: Ambassador of the Year: Jill Justice, Farmers Insurance, has served as an ambassador to the Chamber for two years and quickly stepped into a leadership position as ambassador chair.
She takes the reigns of key events like Taste of Yuba-Sutter and the Gala.