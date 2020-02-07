Not so long after it was the newest local organization, SAYlove has settled in the Yuba-Sutter community and has become even bigger than founder Jeff Stephens envisioned.
SAYlove began when Stephens saw how people were acting towards one another on social media during and after the 2018 midterm elections. Just a couple days later, the Camp Fire destroyed the town of Paradise and the idea of SAYlove was born when he saw how the community came together.
“This community came together – was so supportive,” said Stephens. “Instead of complaining and being negative about it (on social media) I’m gonna do something positive about it and that’s what SAYlove is.”
After seeing everyone come together to help the victims, Stephens thought that is how it should be.
“I say it was my perfect storm,” said Stephens.
SAYlove was organized to clean up the Yuba-Sutter area – physically cleaning up trashed areas.
From the time Stephens created the organization he was seeing more and more members of the community coming out to help. Just last weekend SAYlove had 300 volunteers clean up a stretch of Second Street.
About 30 people showed up in the beginning.
Stephens said having 300 volunteers was a little bit frightening at first, but the support from the community has been humbling.
In order to organize volunteers, Stephens said he does reconnaissance on where to direct the clean- ups and it depends on the resources they have available, such as, trailers.
“If I have trailers, I have six or seven different locations to send people,” Stephens said. “The trailers just hold so much and they’ll take it to Recology at no cost for SAYlove.”
In the next year, Stephens said he would like to see the organization really focus on helping with the homeless community and expand.
“I want SAYlove to go to – it’s going to be coming – where they really have to relocate the people in the river bottoms,” said Stephens. “I want SAYlove to be the ones to help relocate them in a humanitarian way.”
According to Stephens the organization has built up a relationship with the homeless community.
“They like it when they see us,” said Stephens. “They don’t like it when they see the authorities come in – it scares them. I would like to work on this homeless issue. I have a hard time going down there to clean up.”
SAYlove meets every last Saturday of the month at Hope Point Church, 600 N George Washington Blvd., Yuba City. After cleaning up volunteers are provided lunch.