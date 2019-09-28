The grassroots, citizen organization SAYLove has been working to spread the love in Yuba and Sutter Counties for the last few months, taking on several community service projects and doing their part to clean up the area.
On Saturday, SAYLove partnered with Habitat for Humanity to install insulation at Better Way, the emergency homeless community made up of 20 prefabricated tuff sheds located on Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City.
According to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County, the first ten sheds that made up this community were installed Sept. 10 and ten more followed one week later.
“These are designed for people need and want to get help,” Smith said.
Once completed, these units will house 40 homeless individuals who agree to utilize services provided by several local organizations with the goal of moving into permanent housing. Currently there are six participants living at the facility, Smith said.
Ymelda Mondoza-Flores, prevention services coordinator for Homeless Services in Sutter County, said work will continue on this community in the coming weeks with the addition of a modular that will house a shower and restroom, a kitchenette and office space for case managers as well as the instillation of flower beds for gardening and picnic tables.
Jeff Stephens, director of SAYLove, said about 60 volunteers came out on Saturday, working at over five different worksites in the Yuba-Sutter area.
In addition to the work done at Better Way, volunteers also cleared an abandoned homeless encampment in Marysville, mowed lawns outside of community buildings in both cities, helped at the Marysville Community Garden and cleaned up various illegal dumping sites.
According to Stephens, SAYLove has been coming together to clean up the community for four hours on the last Saturday of each month since February.
Stephens said the group has picked up over 300,000 pounds of garbage in the eight months since the group began.
“This group is all about getting the community together to do something positive,” Stephens said.
Interested volunteers are welcome to join the effort and will receive a free t-shirt for their participation.
For more information on how to get involved, contact Stephens at 682-5348, email sutterandyubalove@gmail.com or visit the SAYLove Facebook page.