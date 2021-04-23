Nikki Fous of AeroSTEM Academy will sometimes pick up garbage on her own along Second Street in Yuba City, where the school is located.
One day she saw a SAYLove sign on the street and got an idea.
“I took a picture of the sign and made sure I remembered who these people were and I was inspired by their work,” said Fous, who does public relations and events at the school.
She reached out to the founder of SAYLove about partnering up.
Cherie Stephens, who is coordinating the school partnership for the nonprofit organization, said SAYLove is working to partner with local schools to get clubs or chapters set up. The students in each chapter would be overseen by an adult advisor, such as someone from the school.
“They can create their chapter on campus that can help with their campus beautification, upkeep litter, encourage good environmental habits and other projects,” Stephens said. “It’s not just about litter, it’s about taking care of your community.”
A group could also adopt a specific area to keep clean – AeroSTEM Academy adopted Second Street – or a specific type of project.
She said they would be asking participating schools to participate in SAYLove’s monthly cleanups at least once per quarter.
“As we know, education is the key to changing the culture and changing habits,” Stephens said. “...People think it’s OK to just dump and throw their trash out. We know the only way to change it is education and help people understand that this is our community and environment.”
Fous said they have more than 20 students who are signing up to volunteer for AeroSTEM’s program and about half of the staff is helping to form teams.
She said they hope to do a cleanup at least once a month.
“I think it’s important that kids take pride in where they live and where they go to school and this will teach them to work together in a safe (environment),” Fous said.
Stephens said SAYLove will provide supplies like T-shirts, signs, gloves, trash bags and more to participating clubs. She said they are in talks with other schools about the partnership.
Schools interested in the partnership can call the organization’s founder, Jeff Stephens, at 682-5348.
AeroSTEM and
SAYLove cleanup
Fous said they will have a cleanup event on Thursday, April 29, in honor of, not only Earth Day, but National Superhero Day. Participants will be beautifying the street, picking up garbage and painting over graffiti in the area around AeroSTEM Academy and the Sutter County Airport.
Community volunteers are invited to attend and dress up as their favorite superhero from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It’s recommended that participants bring a bottle of water and a snack.
“If we take care of our community, we are all superheroes,” Fous said.
For more information on the cleanup, visit www.earthday.org and, under the “Events” tab, click “Find/Register an Event.”