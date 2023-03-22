Over the past year, the nonprofit SAYLove has been making great strides in the beatification of local communities. As a grassroots organization, this group states that its mission is to mobilize people and resources to promote positive impacts and change within the Yuba-Sutter region.

On the last Saturday of each month, SAYLove holds a community clean up day at various locations throughout the area. All these events start at 7:30 a.m. and last until noon, followed by a complimentary lunch for all volunteers. 

