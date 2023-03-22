Over the past year, the nonprofit SAYLove has been making great strides in the beatification of local communities. As a grassroots organization, this group states that its mission is to mobilize people and resources to promote positive impacts and change within the Yuba-Sutter region.
On the last Saturday of each month, SAYLove holds a community clean up day at various locations throughout the area. All these events start at 7:30 a.m. and last until noon, followed by a complimentary lunch for all volunteers.
Participants can choose to meet at one of four starting locations: Hope Point Nazarene Church in Yuba City, East Nicolaus High School in Nicolaus, Calvary Christian Center in Olivehurst or The FIVE30 Event Center in Marysville.
“Participation varies from month to month but we usually get between 10 and 20 people,” said
Jeff Stephens, SAYLove’s founder and president. “Right now, we’re really trying to bolster our Marysville participation and we’ll be focusing on the East Marysville area in the coming months.”
While some may criticize the movement, confusing its focus with garbage pickup and efforts that seem “useless” among the growing concerns of local unhoused populations, organizers said many of their projects focus on more permanent improvements.
According to Stephanie McKenzie, a long-term board member and vice president of communications for SAYLove, the organization completed the rejuvenation of the Beckwourth Riverfront Park Park Softball Complex in Marysville last year in addition to a road refreshment project at the Historic Marysville City Cemetery, landscaping at Yuba Community College, and debris removal for the new wall at Bryant Field.
Prior to that, SAYLove removed some 200 abandoned vehicles from the Marysville river bottoms and assisted in the clearing of Hollywood Park, which now hosts annual wildflower blooms. SAYLove has also helped clean and refresh city streets prior to and after big events, such as the annual Bok Kai Festival and Marysville Peach Festival.
“The city has a limited budget for public works with a small crew and lots to do,” explained McKenzie. “What we’re trying to do with our Marysville group is a little different than how our other groups operate. We’re actually partnering with the city of Marysville, and the goal is to try and be part of the economic development plan for the city, so the projects that we do are really meant to have a lasting impact.”
This partnership helps fulfill the needs of both. For the city, it's free manpower. For SAYLove, it’s access to better equipment and permits that help get the jobs done more efficiently. One example of an unintended collaboration between the city of Marysville and SAYLove was a clean up project near the old CVS by Save Mart.
“We cleaned it knowing that there was a property owner that should be doing it,” said McKenzie. “Our involvement there really seemed to bring more attention to the issue and then the city started moving on it and doing more code enforcement.”
The property has since been sold and there has been talk of a local business moving into the location.
Stephens reported that a similar relationship was being established with the city of Yuba City as well. This Saturday, SAYLove will be celebrating its four year anniversary following its monthly community clean up session. This event will take place at Gauche Aquatic Park in Yuba CIty and will be catered for all participating volunteers.
“Axe Me will be our community contributor this month, so all volunteers will be leaving with a special birthday surprise,” said Stephens.
For more information on how to get involved with various SAYLove events, visit saylove.org.