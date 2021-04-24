Vanessa Helder, of the Yuba-Sutter Rotary Club, said the beautification program at Yuba College’s Marysville campus was supposed to happen last year.
It was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was not forgotten completely. Phase one began Saturday with landscaping and weed work of 17 marked areas on campus.
Helder said phase one included removing all dead plants and weeds to make room for the planting portion of the program set to begin next weekend.
SAYLove and Rotary are set to return to campus on Saturday, May 1 alongside the Yuba College athletic teams to start planting and irrigating the marked sections.
Dry Creek Beds will also be installed as well, Helder said.
Anyone interested can volunteer in helping clean up Yuba College, SAYLove volunteer Matt Wickline said.
“Any level of a pulse and a can-do attitude and we’ll put you to work,” Wickline said.
Wickline brought his daughters out with him on Saturday, who were excited to pitch in and clean up Yuba-Sutter.
“I picked up a bunch of pine cones, over 1,000,” Charlotte, 8, said.
Those interested in volunteering for the event are asked to email lauran@syix.com with how many family members will be participating and what time they will be arriving.
Volunteers are asked to meet at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 North George Washington Blvd., Yuba City, at 7:30 a.m. or at Yuba College, 2088 North Beale Road, Marysville, at 8:30 a.m.
Tools and items needed include round shovels, square shovels, metal rakes, gloves, wheelbarrows and pickaxes.