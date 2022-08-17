Sept. 11 marks America’s National Day of Service, and organizers at SAYLove plan to dedicate the entire month toward local service projects.
In honor of this goal, and in partnership with Just Serve, SAYLove announced a friendly competition with a “highly coveted” award to encourage local groups to perform service projects during the month of September.
Each group must have at least eight members on their team and all participants must commit to attending SAYLove’s Community Clean-up Day event on Sept. 24.
No other rules apply other than that the projects must serve the community in some way. Groups also have the option of competing in an “Original Design” T-shirt contest that highlights their organization or project.
Winners will be chosen based on originality, community impact, level of difficulty, cost, number of participants on each team, and visibility of the project. The final votes will be cast by nine community members.
First place will receive $1,500, and second place will receive $500 for their projects along with a trophy. The T-Shirt design winner will also be awarded $500.
The Sutter Theater Center for The Arts in Yuba City has agreed to put a Community Love Award Plaque on permanent display, and each year winners will be added to the plaque.
On Sept. 24, SAYLove’s Community Clean-up Day will commence as usual, with community members starting from one of four locations. At 11:30 a.m. a lunch will be provided at Bryant Field in Marysville. After lunch, each participating team will give a brief five minute description of their project and how it positively impacted the community. The winners will then be announced and celebrated.
Interested groups must present their project and register their team by Sept. 16. To do this, contact SAYLove by email at sutterandyubalove@gmail.com.
For more information visit the SAYLove website at saylove.org. SAYLove is a nonprofit organization located at 2255 Hutchinson Rd. in Yuba City.