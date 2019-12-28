A chilling winter Saturday morning didn’t stop more than 50 volunteers from heading out to participate in the monthly SAYLove community clean-up event.
Bundled up with warm hats, gloves and coats, the volunteers gathered in the parking lot of Hope Pointe Nazarene Church and enjoyed a donut before heading out to several location throughout the Yuba-Sutter region with six trailers ready to pick up the garbage and abandoned items left at several dump sites in the area.
Jeff Stephens, director of SAYLove, said there was a pretty good turn out for this month’s installment of the community clean up.
“We never really know how many people we are going to get,” said Stephens. “Sometimes we get 20 or thirty people and sometimes we get 120.”
Barbra Gates and Greg Isaacson said it was their first time volunteering at the event.
“I hate seeing all the garbage around town,” said Gates. “If we want to see something done about it we have to get out here and do something, and that is what this group is doing.”
Once he got out to the dumpsite along Highway 99 in Yuba City and started cleaning up, Isaacson said he could not believe there was so much trash in just one little area.
Stephens said that since the group started these monthly clean-up days in February, more than 300,000 pounds of garbage has been collected.
“We probably collect between 25,000 and 30,000 pounds each month, but that number really depends on what we collect,” said Stephens.
According to Stephens, the organization continues to grow each month and just received a donation of a 2008 garbage truck from Collins Lake.
“I will pick it up on Tuesday,” said Stephens. “It’s very exciting. There has been a lot of support for SAYLove throughout the community.”
Stephens said the organization also recently received the donation of a Bobcat from a donor that he could not name at this time.
Volunteer Erica Hernandez said she and a group from Sutter Medical Center have been attending the clean up each month since it began.
“We come out to help the community but it really brings our team together as well,” said Hernandez.
Hernandez said participating in the clean-up has also opened her eyes to the struggles of the homeless within the community.
“I think there is lots of stigma about homelessness but when you actually go down there and see it for yourself you see that everyone has a story,” said Hernandez.
Hernandez said the event is not just about cleaning up the community, but also helping those in need.
“The sad part is you see children out there with no shoes or animals that don’t have any food so we’ve brought things like dog food with us to help out,” said Hernandez.
Stephens said he feels that these monthly clean-ups are helping to minimize new dumpsites and better maintain areas that are already prone to collect trash and abandoned materials.
“There is not so much of the larger stuff anymore,” said Stephens. “There is still dumping going on but we are able to take care of it as it happens now that we have been doing this each month.”
After the morning of hard work, the group met at 2 Bits Express in Marysville to enjoy lunch, socialize, talk about their accomplishments and discuss where further action is needed.
SAYLove Saturday community clean-up events are scheduled for the last Saturday of each month. Interested volunteers are welcome to join the effort and will receive a free t-shirt for their participation. For more information or to report a site in need of some love, contact Stephens at 682-5348, email sutterandyubalove@gmail.com or visit the SAYLove Facebook page.