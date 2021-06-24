Assemblyman James Gallagher will be recognizing SAYLove as the Assembly District 3 Nonprofit of the Year this weekend.
“It’s overwhelming because I know what all the nonprofits (in the area) do ... To even be considered among the nonprofits is really an honor,” said Jeff Stephens, founder of SAYLove. “It’s really an honor that SAYLove started two and a half years ago and that we would have achieved something like this. It’s very humbling.”
Stephens said they hosted their first event in February 2019 and the nonprofit’s goal has been to have volunteers help out the community and bring people together.
“I felt like the community was not connected and that if there was going to be any change, there needed to be some unity building,” Stephens said. “It was basically started because of illegal dumping and trash and if somebody didn’t (clean it up), nobody would … We get everybody involved, that’s the goal of SAYLove, every segment of society working together for a better community.”
Over the last year and a half, he said they have had more than $100,000 worth of equipment donated to the nonprofit and more and more volunteers help out during each monthly event.
There is a group in south Sutter County that is “like its own little SAYLove,” Stephens said, and the nonprofit is early in the process of possibly expanding into Colusa and Sacramento.
They are also working to start SAYLove clubs in local schools.
“It’s good to get our students involved in community work,” Stephens said. “That’s still progressing, we’ve had quite a bit of interest from teachers and administrators.”
Stephens said volunteers have also worked on a number of projects and helped out during different community events, such as the Yuba City Summer Stroll and the Yuba-Sutter Fair.
He said they will have a booth at the fair this weekend.
On Saturday, Gallagher will be honoring SAYLove with the Nonprofit of the Year award between 7:30 and 8 a.m., prior to their monthly cleanup. Stephens said they will be meeting at Hope Point Nazarene Church – 600 N George Washington Blvd., Yuba City.
After the award is presented, volunteers will be going out to the area of Playzeum Yuba-Sutter, the area of the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors and potentially a couple of other areas for the SAYLove event. They will be having lunch at the fairgrounds.
“I’m asking everybody to come out and celebrate our award, it’s all of ours. It’s the people who stepped up and our sponsors, our people who have gone out and worked, the people who have donated money, it’s the whole community. That’s what SAYLove is all about,” Stephens said. “…I’d love as many people coming out as possible.”
SAYLove hosts Community Participation Days one Saturday per month. For more information, visit the SAYLove Facebook page (@SutterAndYubaLove).