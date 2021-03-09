SAYLove Yuba-Sutter is working with local businesses to collect new clothes for area children.
Jeff Stephens, founder of SAYLove, said clothing boxes are set up outside businesses in Marysville and Yuba City where anyone can donate particular items that a child could use to wear to school.
He said the ideal items for collection include socks, pants, coats, school supplies and backpacks – nothing used.
Stephens said he wants to help children who might not be proud of the clothes they wear to school.
The clothing boxes are outside The Grange Co-op (Yuba City), the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools office, as well as locations in Marysville including Training Zone, Sissy’s Attic, Cotton’s Cowboy Corral and The Helders Photography.
For more information, visit SAYLove Yuba-Sutter on Facebook (@SutterandYubaLove).