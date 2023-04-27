In February, the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust (SBRLT) acquired its latest conservation easement in Yuba County, which will permanently preserve over 800 acres of farmland.
Known as the Dana Farms Conservation Easement, this conservation area will help preserve the agricultural landscape of the community and create a buffer of open space between development plots, officials said.
The trust, originally incorporated in 1989 as the Middle Mountain Foundation to protect the Sutter Buttes, helps to conserve farm and range lands, protects important habitat areas, and maintains “open spaces of cultural and historic significance for the people of Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa counties,” officials said.
This recent easement of 876 acres is adjacent to other protected areas and lies close to the Plumas Lake development.
“The Danna Farms Conservation Easement is adjacent to SBRLT’s existing Bear River Restoration Area and Ecological Preserve, as well as other state and private conservation and recreation areas which create a larger block of over 4,000 acres of contiguous open space that will be a part of our community forever,” Executive Director Alyssa Lindman said in a statement.
SBRLT acquired the Easement with funding from both the Sustainable Agricultural Lands Conservation Program and the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program. Officials said that the Danna Farms Conservation Easement will strengthen the region’s rural economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and accelerating open space conservation.
“Our family has been farming on this ranch in Yuba County since 1939 and in California since 1889. We have seen prime agricultural land developed in other areas in the past and wanted to make sure this ranch would be preserved for generations to come,” Danna Farms President Steve Danna said in a statement. “The location and features of the property make it a perfect fit for long-term conservation. We greatly appreciate the work of SBRLT, (Department of Conservation) and (Natural Resources Conservation Service) to complete this easement.”
SBRLT also recently acquired over 600 acres of diverse natural habitat in both Yuba and Sutter counties, the Appeal previously reported. Established in October 2022, the preserve is adjacent to other state and private conservation and recreational areas located along the Feather River, which currently provide over 3,000 acres of wildlife habitat.
Together, these protected areas form a nearly contiguous block of important remnant or restored habitat including high-quality riparian habitat, valley oak woodland habitat, shaded riverine aquatic habitat, open grassland habitat, and emergent wetland habitat. Preserving these areas works to promote and enhance biological diversity and support the overall stability of special-status species and other native species.
SBRLT acquires land and conservation easements by purchase or donation. For more information, contact Lindman at 530-755-3568.