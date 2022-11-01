Marysville residents packed the downtown D Street area for the annual Scarysville Halloween event on Monday.
Businesses along D Street were encouraged to stay open and hand out candy by their storefronts. Music, games and free food provided by the Marysville Kiwanis Club were offered to all attendants.
Organized by The Crossing Church, Scarysville provides kids and families a safe alternative to trick-or-treating in unfamiliar neighborhoods.
“We want to give kids a safe environment to trick-or-treat away from strangers,” said organizer Eddie Bolton. “Keep them off the street.”
Bolton said that Scarysville was originally organized by the city of Marysville, but The Crossing Church took over seven years ago in order to continue the event each year. The church relies on support from the community and church members from The Crossing Sacramento to gather volunteers and candy donations.
Lead organizer Stacey Lego said that 28 cases of candy and over $600 worth of chocolate were donated to the church for the event. Cash donations from community members and purchases made directly by the church helped supply the event with even more candy, she said.
“Every year, we always hand out at least a literal ton of candy,” Lego said.
Scarysville also relies on local businesses in order to function as an event. All businesses along D Street are invited to participate. While many keep their stores open, Lego said that the shopping is downplayed to keep the focus on letting kids participate in a free community Halloween event.
Ella Durham, owner of Ella’s Boutique, passed out candy and sold laser crystals by her storefront. This was her second year participating in Scarysville, which has given her an opportunity to become more established in the community.
“The best part about events like these is getting people to know that we’re here and we’re open,” Durham said.
Scarysville also offered a “trunk-or-treat” event allowing others to participate in giving out candy to families, including local law enforcement and firefighters. Several people parked their cars along participating businesses to decorate their trunks and give children more options for trick-or-treating.
Lego was excited to help organize this year’s Scarysville event. Between seeing kids in their costumes and families having a safe opportunity to celebrate Halloween, she was happy to see positive responses from the community.
“I’m a kids pastor, so I like seeing kids having a good time,” Lego said. “As a church, we want people to know that we are here for them and that these events are about them.”