Caltrans crews are scheduled to work on a number of roadwork projects in the region.
Here’s what people can expect this coming week:
Yuba County
long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $56.1 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20: Between Marysville Road and the Parks Bar Bridge, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Thursday and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday for K-rail installation, utility and miscellaneous construction work.
State Route 20: Work continues a $55.4 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20: Between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. today through Friday, and possibly Saturday, for tree clearing, utility and earthmoving work.
State Route 70: Work continues an $83 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 49: From one mile south of Camptonville/Marysville Road to three miles north of Downieville (Downie River), north- and southbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today through Friday for crack seal work.
State Route 65: Between Evergreen Drive and Hooper Street, southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today for utility work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 99: Utility relocation work is wrapping up in advance of a on a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in summer 2020.
State Route 99: Between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Short-term project
State Route 20: At Township Road, eastbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work is starting on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday and 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for roadway excavation and utility work.
Short-term project
Interstate 5: Between the E Street overcrossing and the State Route 20 junction, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday for sign work.