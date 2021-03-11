The Yuba River Endowment made a $5,000 donation to the scholarship fund in honor of the late Margery Magill on Wednesday.
Magill, a Yuba-Sutter native who graduated from Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts and travelled the world, was killed while walking a dog in Washington D.C. in August 2019.
The first round of awards from the Margery Magill Memorial Scholarship were given to seven people last year, said Jeff Magill, Margery’s father.
“It keeps her name out there,” Jeff Magill said. “It’s been something she would have been excited about doing.”
He said since Margery died, people have been interested in finding ways to help and some were interested in donating toward a scholarship.
“It gave an avenue for people who wanted to help,” Jeff Magill said.
He said they have received about $15,000 so far for the scholarship fund and hope to give out about $5,000 this year, depending on how many applications they receive, so they have enough money for future years as well.
He said high school seniors who have been involved in 4-H or Future Farmers of America and are going to some sort of higher education – such as college or a trade school – are eligible to apply.
Jeff and Bonnie Magill, Margery’s mother, are planning to send out applications to 4-H leaders and Future Farmers of America advisors in Yuba and Sutter counties soon, and the applications are due in the middle of May.
Those interested in donating to the scholarship fund can contact Jeff Magill directly at 306-0822, or there is an account set up at Mechanics Bank.
Memorial bench
Jeff Magill said a bench is being built at Wheatland Union High School that will be placed at Wangari Park in Washington, D.C., with Margery’s name on it, and it’s nearly complete.
He said building it has been a community effort – things like materials and labor have been donated – and he estimates that it will be placed sometime in the summer.