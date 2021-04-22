In honor of a mother and daughter who died in a car accident in April 2020, family and friends organized a scholarship fundraiser that took place last Saturday.
Adelle Lee Vershaw, 24, and Dillynn Lee Vershaw-Behan, 2, died in the collision that occurred on Highway 99 near Hutchinson Road in Yuba City on April 18, 2020.
“Adelle was very, very generous, she was very kind and loving and never said ‘no’ to anyone who needed help with anything and she was known for her gratitude and she did have kind of a loud laugh,” said Pam Vershaw, mother of Adelle and grandmother of Dillynn. “...(Dillynn) was pretty much just a spin off her mom, she was so caring and loving at that age. It was amazing, and she loved her books.”
Vershaw said they’re starting two scholarship funds – one for each of them – in their honor.
The “Adelle Lee Cuts for Success Scholarship” will go to a student at a beauty school in Yuba City. Through the “Dillynn Lee I Love Books Scholarship,” books will be purchased for each student in two classes at a local school each year and money will also go to Casa de Esperanza to help the children there.
“I want kids to have the books that my granddaughter did, every time you sat down she wanted you to read a book,” Vershaw said. “Adelle graduated at (the beauty school) on Palora Avenue and she loved it and she loved the profession.”
She said the fundraiser event included a bounce house, someone making balloon hats and animals, music, an auction, food and drinks, and they sold T-shirts. About $9,100 was raised.
Vershaw said she is working to open an account that people can donate directly to in the near future.