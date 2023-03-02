Following the sudden and tragic death of Eric Pomeroy in October 2022, a scholarship has been established in his name for area athletes looking to continue their playing careers in college.

The four $1,000 scholarships that will be available to graduating high school students in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties are sponsored by Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way and the Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholastic Corporation, according to Bob Harlan, executive director of the area United Way.

