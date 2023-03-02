Following the sudden and tragic death of Eric Pomeroy in October 2022, a scholarship has been established in his name for area athletes looking to continue their playing careers in college.
The four $1,000 scholarships that will be available to graduating high school students in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties are sponsored by Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way and the Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholastic Corporation, according to Bob Harlan, executive director of the area United Way.
The application for the scholarships is now available for “high school athletes who have been accepted on a college sports team or who will strive to be on one,” Harlan said.
According to information shared by Harlan, a preference will be given to students who have been involved and given back to their local community. The student also must have shown a “passion for sports” through either their participation or volunteerism.
“We are pleased to be able to offer this very special scholarship opportunity to our high school graduates who truly love sports as much as did the scholarship's namesakes: Eric Pomeroy and Alec Flores,” Sutter County Superintendent of Schools said on social media.
Pomeroy, a former assistant superintendent for career and college readiness for the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, was killed in early October of last year in a fatal accident while he was on his way to a swim event for his daughter.
Pomeroy, who Harlan said was a Special Olympics swimming coach, also was the head coach and leader of a nonprofit swimming club that practiced and held events at Gauche Aquatic Park in Yuba City, called Sutter Buttes Swimming.
A former high school swimmer himself, Pomeroy previously said he became involved with the idea of starting a new local swim team after a former longtime club shut down and his children began to show interest in the sport, the Appeal previously reported.
“Probably three years ago the team just shut down,” he said in February 2022. “So, the city wanted some sort of competitive swim team brought back, so we partnered and I started a nonprofit from the ground up and here we are.”
Pomeroy previously said when the Feather River Aquatic Club was shut down, he would have to drive his oldest daughter down to Roseville usually five to six days a week for a few years in order to continue training.
“That’s what really got me into swimming full force is watching my kids and getting involved,” he said in February of last year. “Just like the dad that’s the soccer coach.”
Flores, a 13-year-old Yuba City resident, was struck by an SUV and killed while walking to school on Oct. 7, 2019. The driver of the SUV, Constance Addison of Yuba City, was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison in 2021 as a result.
Addison was found guilty in August 2021 of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment.
After Flores’ death, the Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholarship Corporation was created in his honor to help raise funds for youth sports scholarships.
The organization has since created efforts such as the “10 For Alec Challenge,” where participants were asked to make a video or show a picture of 10 of something, share it or post it on social media with the hashtag #10ForAlec, and then nominate someone else. The challenge was complete when people donated $10 or more, the Appeal previously reported.
“Alec loved the competition and camaraderie of sports. They had an incredibly positive impact on his life,” Luis Flores, Alec Flores’ father, previously said. “We created this organization to help share the benefit of sports with as many kids possible.”
Applications for the 2023 Eric Pomeroy Memorial Scholarship must be submitted by March 31. Winners of the four scholarships are expected to be announced on or after April 15.