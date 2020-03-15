Months after the death of Margery Magill, people have continued working to keep her memory alive.
Recently it was decided to rename the agriculture barn, greenhouse and garden area at Marysville High School in her honor.
The Yuba-Sutter native was murdered in August while walking a dog in Washington, D.C.
Shevaun Mathews, principal of Marysville High School, said the high school and agriculture department came together to make the request that the Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees approve naming the area the Margery Magill Agriculture Complex.
“She’s the only girl (in the Marysville Future Farmers of America program) to receive her American Degree,” said Kayla Coughlin, agriculture teacher and she was an FFA officer with Margery. “... Even though she was a class below me, she inspired me to be a better leader.”
The American FFA Degree is the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization.
Mathews said Margery participated in a number of community organizations, such as Girl Scouts, 4-H, FFA and did a lot of community service, along with participating in sports.
“Margery personified leadership, purpose, kindness, dedication to learning and service,” it was stated in a letter to the board to request the name change. “Naming the agricultural complex after Margery Magill will serve as a reminder that these are the qualities that should be developed and supported in our youth.”
Jeff Magill, Margery’s father, said it means a lot to the family to see her memory being kept alive.
“It’s just a wonderful gesture of how much she meant to a lot of different folks,” Magill said. “It’s keeping her memory and legacy alive. It’s overwhelming and we’re excited about that.”
Mathews said the district’s next step will be to set a date for the renaming and dedication of the complex and there will be signage created as well.
“We would like to turn it into a ceremony and invite the public and make sure Bonnie and Jeff (Magill) are there,” Coughlin said.
Magill said there are also plans for a memorial bench to be installed in Washington, D.C., at a park near where Margery was killed.
The bench is being built by Wheatland Union High School students, he said, and it’s planned to be transported to D.C.
“We’ve had a tremendous outpouring from the community,” Magill said. “She was involved in so many different groups and she touched a lot of folks.”