The Marysville Joint Unified School District and Marysville Unified Teachers Association reached a tentative agreement in negotiations after mediation.
The tentative agreement was signed on Dec. 17 and includes a 2 percent on-schedule plus 2 percent off-schedule salary increase for the 2018-19 school year, along with a 2 percent on-schedule salary increase for the 2019-20 school year, said Gary Cena, superintendent of MJUSD.
Cena said the agreement also includes a new professional development collaborative agreement to bring teachers and administrators across the district together to help formulate continuing education opportunities to support teachers in bringing students “high-quality educational strategies and practices.”
In November, the association and district declared an impasse in negotiations, with the sticking point being on contract language regarding the collaborative.
Angela Stegall, MUTA president, said there were two main issues the association had with the collaborative – one had to do with MUTA believing there should be a co-chairperson from the association along with a co-chairperson from the district on the collaborative.
The district believed, however, it’s their responsibility to render final decisions if there were obstacles or discussions were stalled in the collaborative.
Cena said, in the end, it was worked out that the leadership of the Educational Services Department in the district would be leading the collaborative.
Stegall said the other issue the association had was the need for “grieveable” language for the collaborative. The district, she said, entered a line into the agreement that said if they don’t have the meetings or collaborative, the teachers can’t “grieve it.”
“As teachers, we are still 100 percent prepared to demonstrate our willingness to be part of that collaborative,” she said.
Cena said, while MUTA won’t be co-chairing the collaborative, “there’s going to be full collaboration and shared input.”
“The district is committed to collaborating with staff and teachers and designing and creating coherent professional learning opportunities,” Cena said.
Stegall said the association begrudgingly signed the tentative agreement.
“There was a lack of good faith bargaining and some unfair issues going on,” Stegall said. “... We have the ability to file an unfair labor practice complaint against the district ... We couldn’t put our teachers through that. We have teachers that work way too hard to provide for the students and this community to be put through a whole year of this.”
She said the teachers are going to put their “best foot forward” with the start of the new year.
“It’s a new year, and so as the professionals that we are, we are going to come back in a week or so (after the break) and continue to give our students 110 percent everyday because that’s what they deserve,” Stegall said.
The tentative agreement is pending final votes of approval.
The MJUSD board is set to vote on it on Jan. 28, Cena said.
Stegall said ballots will start to go out to MUTA members on Jan. 15.