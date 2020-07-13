The Yuba City Unified School District board recently decided to close Central Gaither Elementary School.
Doreen Osumi, superintendent of the district, said because of the governor’s budget, they had to look to reduce the district’s budget and while looking at programs, staffing and facilities, Central Gaither came up.
According to the resolution from the June 9 board meeting, the district had been evaluating the comparative benefits of maintaining the school, given its relatively low and decreasing student enrollment and high per-student cost compared to other schools in the district.
The per-student cost at Central Gaither was estimated at $8,800 per student – which is about $2,200 more than the district-wide average of $6,600 per student.
According to Appeal-Democrat archives, last school year, the district decided to relocate Central Gaither’s sixth- through eighth-grade students to either Riverbend or Barry Elementary School, which reduced Central Gaither to a K-5 school.
Osumi said the remaining Central Gaither students are going to attend either Barry or Riverbend schools.
Teachers were able to select from openings and have been placed in other schools – Osumi said there were no teachers laid off as a result of the closure and staff, depending on seniority and other factors, were also given options.
“It’s emotional,” Osumi said. “It’s difficult for our families, our students and our staff.”
She said, however, by moving the students to larger schools, there are more opportunities for things like athletics and instructional programs.
According to the resolution, the transfer will not result in an increase in existing capacity at Barry or Riverbend Elementary by more than 25 percent.
There were 101 students enrolled at Central Gaither and Barry had 301 and Riverbend as 524 students enrolled.