Editor’s note: This is the last of a series of stories about how local government budgets are being affected by the pandemic.
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently proposed a revision of the state budget that reflects an economic downturn due to the coronavirus, local school districts expect to see a reduction in funding.
Robert Shemwell, deputy superintendent of business services at Yuba City Unified School District, said it’s going to be a tough financial year for the district based on Newsom’s May budget revision.
“The information is changing rapidly, almost on a daily basis on the financial side, based on what’s happening on the state level and that will trickle down,” Shemwell said.
California schools’ revenues are supplied by tax receipts of the state and local government and when those are down, there’s an impact, Shemwell said. While a majority of the impacts are due to the coronavirus, he said they were already coming into tighter budget years.
“The economy started slowing down. We were looking at reductions from the governor’s budget back in January,” Shemwell said. “... Things were on the slow down in a much more natural fashion prior to COVID-19.”
He said there will be reductions across the board in the district, but a lot will be based on what shape or form the educational program will be during the next school year.
It’s not yet known if they will continue distance learning, have everyone back in the classroom or some sort of hybrid, Shemwell said.
The current governor’s budget, he said, could mean about a $10 million reduction in funding out of a general operating fund of $150 million for the coming year. Over the next three years, it could be a reduction of $40 million.
Shemwell said he anticipates they will have to revise the budget multiple times during the next fiscal year based on the economics of the state.
“The situation changes frequently,” Shemwell said. “We will be working with the community and the public to explain our situation so folks understand it. We’re working diligently to ensure that we’re able to provide services to our kids and our families and our community and we just kind of keep moving forward day by day. We will get through this but it’s going to take a lot of patience.”
Gary Cena, superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District, said they’re expecting to see a reduction in their local control funding formula of about $8 million out of $102 million.
Cena said there are still a lot of questions, like how the average daily attendance will affect their funding, how their instruction will look – if it will be distance learning, traditional in-classroom or a hybrid – and how revenues will look since the tax deadline was extended from April to July.
He said the state is planning to release guidelines on instructional delivery models this month.
However, things can change depending on what happens at both the state and federal level.
“We’re working on options and we’re trying to minimize effects of students in the classroom,” Cena said. “We’re getting input and we’re analyzing solutions. We’re getting input from stakeholders, we’re making priorities and we’re setting priorities to make the most effective decisions in what we reduce.”