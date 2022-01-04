Despite mitigation measures previously taken by area school districts during the pandemic, a spike in positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students within at least one district has been seen as students returned from their winter break.
As COVID-19 cases surge throughout the nation, local school districts provided families and students with rapid home testing kits over the weekend before their return to school.
Yuba City Unified School District received testing kits on Friday and began distribution on Saturday and Sunday, according to Doreen Osumi, superintendent for YCUSD.
“We received our test kits as part of the state program that is providing test kits to districts,” said Osumi. “We received the test kits on Friday through the county office and worked to get them out as quickly as possible.”
In order to distribute the test kits, YCUSD sent a letter to parents regarding the availability of its testing resources. YCUSD distributed approximately 1,500 test kits over the weekend.
“Please note the use of these tests is not mandatory,” stated the letter. “There currently is no statewide requirement to complete a home test prior to school attendance. For many families, however, a home test can help them be sure their child is not unknowingly bringing the virus to school. We appreciate this act of consideration for other students and for our staff, and we are pleased to be able to provide home test kits free of charge.”
Parents and guardians were able to pick up testing kits on Saturday and Sunday at the district office from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Families were also provided with informational material on how to test students at home and share the results with the local health department through a QR code that could be scanned by a smartphone or a link provided by the school.
YCUSD also offered staff working during the holidays testing on Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. Student athletes were also tested on Monday and Tuesday morning. The district’s COVID-19 clinic also resumed testing for staff on Monday. The district reported a 93.6 percent student attendance rate on Monday and an increase of attendance on Tuesday with a 94.5 percent rate.
Despite YCUSD’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, YCUSD reported 53 positive COVID cases among students and staff on Tuesday. Among the reported cases, 21 were from staff members. Currently, 28 staff members are undergoing quarantine. The highest number of cases, among students and staff, the district has reported since the start of in-person instruction in August 2021 was 63 during the week of Aug. 22-28.
Marysville Joint Unified School District also received a large shipment of rapid tests which were available to staff and students, according to Jennifer Passaglia, chief business official at MJUSD.
According to Passaglia, shipments of rapid tests were delayed over the holiday break but MJUSD did receive some on Monday and are making those available to staff and students. No district testing sites were open during the winter break, but MJUSD has now resumed its COVID-19 testing sites for staff and community members. MJUSD has also installed advanced filtration systems throughout the district and continues to clean and sanitize district spaces to ensure the health and safety of staff and students.
MJUSD did not report a high number of positive COVID-19 cases this week. The district reported 20 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 11 being staff members and nine involving students. However, MJUSD did report higher student absences on Monday. MJUSD had 1,297 student absences in comparison to an average of 1,050 on Mondays in November and December of 2021.
“We understand this is a time of uncertainty and concern, which is why it is important that we continue to work together to do all we can to keep our schools safe,” said Passaglia. “We want to remind our staff and families that anyone who is experiencing symptoms should remain home, notify the district, and get tested to minimize the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.”
Students are still required to wear masks in school settings but MJUSD is awaiting guidance from the California Department of Public Health in regards to quarantine guidance changes. According to Passaglia, CDPH made quarantine changes for the general public but has not updated its recommendations for K-12 schools. YCUSD is also working to comply with all recent recommendations from CDPH relating to isolation and quarantine procedures.
The CDPH’s recommendations for the general public include an isolation period up to 5 days. Isolation can end if symptoms are not present after 5 days or are resolving and a diagnostic specimen collected on 5 days or later test negative. If the person is unable to test or has present and revolving symptoms, isolation can end after day 10.