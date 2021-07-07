The Wheatland Union High School District recently sent a letter to the California Department of Public Health urging the department to change its guidance mandating facial coverings for students and staff at public schools.
“We can’t quite wrap our heads around why schools should be any different than any place else,” said Nicole Newman, superintendent of the district. “Especially at the high school level, a lot of our kids will be vaccinated by the time school starts … we’re advocating for CDPH and Cal/OSHA to not make masks mandatory in the fall.”
Among the reasons they believe students and staff should be able to unmask, according to the letter, is the social emotional impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on students.
“It is axiomatic in schools that following traumatic events, returning to normal routines quickly is necessary and most beneficial for the students’ emotional health,” it was stated in the letter to CDPH. “...Continuing to mandate masks creates a constant reminder to the students of the fear and uncertainty they experienced during the peak of the pandemic.”
According to the letter, with numbers of vaccinated individuals climbing and because young children are not as susceptible to infection or transmission, “it seems counterintuitive to require ongoing masking.”
Newman said they have sent the letter to other districts to encourage them to advocate for not mandating masks in schools.
“You can go anywhere else and you don’t have to wear masks,” Newman said.
The CDPH updated its K-12 Schools Reopening Framework and Guidance Q&A on June 28 in response to California moving out of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy Framework earlier in the month.
Some of the notable updates include:
–Unvaccinated children and youth do not need to wear a mask outdoors, even if they can’t maintain physical distancing. In areas of high transmission, people who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings or during activities that involve sustained close contact with other people who are not fully vaccinated.
–If students are participating in a school event or being supervised by school staff, face mask guidance for K-12 settings must be followed.
–K-12 mask guidance must be followed even if students take a school trip off campus to an indoor location that does not require vaccinated people to wear masks.
Newman said masks are required indoors at schools when students are present.
“We have resisted strong community pressure to ignore some unpopular CDPH guidance. We took a firm stance because, while we could measure the impacts of the physical safety practices, we could not quantify how those measures affected our students’ emotional health,” it was stated in the letter. “However, it is now clear that sufficient data exists to say, with some certainty, that the negative emotional influences of continually reminding students of the pandemic, is becoming nearly as detrimental as the physical dangers associated with a COVID-19 infection. In short, the skyrocketing rates of suicidal ideation, and students seeking counseling, call for a different approach.”
According to the California Department of Public Health, the CDPH is waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update their school guidance for the upcoming school year.
Newman said Wheatland Union High School District is planning to have school open as normal as possible in the fall.
“Anybody who feels as strongly as we do should reach out to Cal/OSHA and CDPH as advocates,” Newman said.