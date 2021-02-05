With schools practicing distance learning or a hybrid instructional model and with most students staying at home, individualized services still continue for students who need extra support.
Pamela Aurangzeb, assistant superintendent of educational services at Yuba City Unified School District, said those students could include special education students, English learners, homeless and foster youth and other students who may be disadvantaged or are struggling and need support.
Jessica Guth, director of program services at Marysville Joint Unified School District, said students with connectivity issues are also able to access services.
“We are serving various specialized populations individually and in cohorts according to the California Department of Public Health guidance,” Guth said. “We have teams that are monitoring student progress and developing schedules so vulnerable populations of students can access in-person services to remain successful through this time.”
Liz Davit, director of student support at YCUSD, said for the district’s special education students, everything is individualized. For example, if students are struggling and not showing the growth they should be, the school will work with parents and may offer one-on-one instruction before or after the school day.
“It’s looking at any way we can possibly get participation and meet their needs,” Davit said. “I have case managers who have been dropping (off) more physical materials and things for students to use at home when they’re having difficulties … Even, sometimes, it’s giving parents more instruction and doing things like that to help them help their students. It’s a variety of methodology to meet the needs (of students).”
Aurangzeb said for those learning English, they aim to provide specific, direct instruction for English language development and time devoted to learning English.
For foster and homeless youth, they may be offered services such as tutoring.
“We provide a window of time, an opportunity to come on campus and receive some instruction,” Aurangzeb said.
Guth said at MJUSD, services also vary based on student needs – she said it could be a one-on-one meeting with a teacher or a small group that’s physically distanced, it could be accessing a Chromebook with supervision or students may need to go to a site to access the internet.
“We feel very grateful that we are still able to (provide in-person services) despite the situation,” Guth said.
Aurangzeb said staffing can be a hurdle, as teachers are either in the classroom or doing distance learning and finding the time to offer additional services can be a challenge.
Guth said a challenge she has seen is when students have situations where they can’t access in-person services – such as if they have to be quarantined or isolated.
“Each student’s schedule is based on individual needs,” Guth said. “We work closely with the transportation department to assist students in getting to their in-person services when needed. We have developed health and safety protocols in collaboration with the local health department to reduce the spread of the virus while students access in-person services.”
She said the district’s teams reach out to families to come up with a service plan and if a family is in need of services, they can reach out to their site administrator.
“In terms of any student that needs support, (the family should) contact their school, their teacher, their administrator to see what additional support can be provided,” Aurangzeb said. “If they are in a specific special population, we’d be reaching out to them. If the school doesn’t reach out, they should.”