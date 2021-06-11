Local school districts are offering free meals to all children this summer.
Yuba City Unified School District and Marysville Joint Unified School District have curbside meal pick-up available for all children up to 18 years old.
The YCUSD service began on June 8 and will last through July 16. Meals are distributed Monday through Friday under the following schedule:
–Gray Avenue Middle School, 808 Gray Ave., Yuba City, from 6:30-7:30 a.m.
–Riverbend Elementary School, 301 Stewart Road, Yuba City, from 8-9 a.m.
–Yuba City High School, 850 B St., Yuba City, from 8-9 a.m.
–Andros Karperos School, 1700 Camino de Flores, Yuba City, from noon to 1 p.m.
There will be no meal pick-up service on July 5, weekend meals (breakfast and lunch) will be available at all sites on Fridays, and from July 19 through Aug. 11 meals will be available for pickup at Gray Avenue only, said Chelsey Slattery, YCUSD director of student nutrition, purchasing and warehouse services.
For more information, visit www.ycusd.org/Departments/Student-Nutrition/index.html.
MJUSD sites are offering service Monday through Friday at the following sites:
–Cedar Lane Elementary School, 841 Cedar Lane, Olivehurst, through July 9 from 12:15-12:45 p.m.
–Edgewater Elementary School, 5715 Oakwood Drive, Marysville, through July 2 from noon to 12:45 p.m.
–Ella Elementary School, 4850 Olivehurst Ave., Olivehurst, through July 2 from 12:15-1 p.m.
–Kynoch Elementary School, 1905 Ahern St., Marysville, through July 2 from 12:35-1 p.m.
–Linda Elementary School, 6180 Dunning Ave., Marysville, through July 2 from noon to 12:45 p.m.
–Lindhurst High School, 4446 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, through July 9 from 12:45-1:15 p.m.
–Marysville High School, 12 18th St., Marysville, June 14 through July 2 from 12:30-12:50 p.m.
All sites will be closed on July 5 for the holiday.
For more information, visit www.mjusdnutrition.com.