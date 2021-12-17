Friday marked the last day of school before winter break, but instead of celebrating the upcoming holidays in classrooms, local school staff and parents had to worry about a possible TikTok challenge urging violence and school shootings throughout the nation.
The challenge, reported by various media outlets on Thursday and Friday, made reference to possible bomb and shooting threats at schools which were to take place on Friday, but authorities deemed those threats to be false. Prior to the social media warnings, local school districts had a minimum day for students, but some schools throughout the nation cancelled their classes altogether.
Authorities believe the threat originated in Arizona, but it was determined by law enforcement as not credible. TikTok said on Twitter that a search for such videos has resulted in nothing credible as well. According to TikTok, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and local authorities confirmed there is no credible threat.
“Media reports have been widespread and based on rumors rather than facts, and we are deeply concerned that the proliferation of local media reports on an alleged trend that has not been found on the platform could end up inspiring real world harm,” TikTok posted on Twitter.
Yuba City Unified School District, Marysville Joint Unified School District, Wheatland School District, Plumas Lake Elementary School District and Wheatland Union High School District remained in close communication with law enforcement regarding the rumored challenge.
“The local district superintendents share information with one another when these types of reports surface,” said Doreen Osumi, superintendent of YCUSD. “The district talked with our school resource officers who helped investigate the matter. Information was shared with site administrators and then shared with staff and parents.”
According to Osumi, Sutter County probation assisted YCUSD with having probation officers at sites. The district also had two school resource officers who were present on campuses. YCUSD asked staff to be vigilant and visible. There were no classroom altercations and staff did an excellent job providing a normal day for students, said Osumi.
“This is a very unfortunate and disappointing use of social media,” said Osumi. “We ask that parents talk to their children about the appropriate and responsible use of social media.”
According to Osumi, school sites and the district office did receive a few calls from parents with concerns. The district sent out a communication to parents and staff on Thursday and posted on Facebook regarding these alleged social media warnings. The message stated that there were no credible threats toward YCUSD schools, but the district remained in communication with the local police department. Absences for YCUSD students remained normal.
“YCUSD appreciated the support and guidance of the local police department,” said Osumi.
MJUSD sent out a communication to parents on Wednesday to all staff, parents and students regarding its awareness of “a TikTok video circulating among some of our students threatening nationwide school shootings on Dec. 17.”
According to Courtney Tompkins, public information officer for MJUSD, the district worked with law enforcement and determined the threats were not credible. The district message urged parents to speak to students regarding the sharing of misinformation through social media.
Wheatland School District, Plumas Lake Elementary School District and Wheatland Union High School District sent a joint message to parents at the start of the week with similar language in regards to the warnings of the possible TikTok challenge.
“As always, if any student, parent/guardian, staff member or community member sees or hears something suspicious, please report it to a trusted adult,” said the statement by superintendents of the districts.