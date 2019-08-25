The school year has started up again and thousands of students are packing up their backpacks and heading to class.
While several districts in the area are seeing an increase of students, Marysville Joint Unified School District saw a slight decrease in enrollment ... so far.
Gary Cena, Marysville superintendent, said the district actually saw a slight decrease in enrollment. So far for the 2019-20 school year, there are 9,951 students enrolled while according to last year’s California Basic Educational Data System (CBEDS) – which is measured in October – there were 9,968 students enrolled.
Cena said there isn’t really a special reason for the change.
He said there are changes in different school levels – such as seeing 160 more students in Lindhurst and Marysville high schools combined, but there are 59 fewer students in elementary schools.
Cena said they may have more students enroll because some families wait until Labor Day to enroll.
“The enrollment could steadily increase as more and more kids are going to school,” he said.
Cena said they met with different departments to see what staff may need to be moved from one school to another.
“We want to make those changes soon before the teachers (and students) bond and make the transition so it’s easiest,” he said. “We might have to move the support to where it’s needed the most.”
High schools are also working at leveling their classroom sizes.
One of the reasons it’s important to watch enrollment, Cena said, is to make sure the class sizes are balanced and that the students are getting the support they need.
“We want to provide a service to students and the best way to do that is to ... watch it closely so you can make adjustments and make it at a time to maximize support in classes and minimize the discomfort due to having to make a transition,” he said.
Yuba City Unified School District
Robert Shemwell, deputy superintendent of business services at Yuba City Unified School District, said the district’s enrollment is fairly flat at the moment at 12,465 students – about 50 more than last year.
Shemwell said the slight increase could be due to economic factors.
“I just think a lot of our enrollment is economically driven,” he said. “As things get more expensive in areas south of us, it forces families to relocate.”
There has been some new housing being built in the area as well.
He said that they’re always watchful to see how class sizes will be impacted but right now the growth isn’t at a point where it’s exceeding the district’s former highs or norms.
“We’re pretty much in a flat growth cycle so it’s not as majorly critical, it’s not causing problems with space-related issues,” Shemwell said.
He said the district is seeing a similar pattern as Marysville, with there being more high school aged students compared to the lower grade levels. He said sometimes they can fluctuate but it can have to do with birth rate demographics.
“What’s thick at the top right now is going to thin out as time goes on (and) as the lower level students move up,” Shemwell said.
He said at this point the projection is that enrollment will stay relatively flat until something changes – such as new housing or a large employer moving to the area.
The district is funded based on daily attendance of the student population, he said.
“We are funded by our population against how many days that population attends school,” Shemwell said. “... Attendance becomes really important. Everyday a student misses school is about $70 in lost revenue.”
Live Oak Unified School District
Mathew Gulbrandsen, superintendent of Live Oak Unified School District, said there are currently 1,879 students enrolled in the district – which is up 41 students from their June number.
“We have had some growth in town,” Gulbrandsen said. “We have additional development in KB Homes which I believe is part of the reason.”
He said he has also seen the district’s programs and improving over the years and believes some families who may have chosen to send their children to another district are staying.
The increased enrollment has not brought challenges so far with facilities or classroom space, Gulbrandsen said.
“It kind of flows, our district has some influx throughout the year,” he said. “We’ll have a number of students leave and a number come in.”
He said the number is about the same as a couple of years back.
“Attendance and enrollment is what drives revenue for the district,” Gulbrandsen said. “It’s important that enrollment stays steady or increases so that we can continue to offer our programs and services.”
Sutter Union High School District
Ryan Robison, superintendent and principal of the Sutter Union High School District, said there are currently 812 students enrolled – 759 at Sutter Union High School, 12 independent study and 41 at Butte View High School.
He said this is compared to 740 at Sutter Union last year, eight in independent study and 36 at Butte View.
“It just fluctuates from year to year,” Robison said.
Wheatland School District, Wheatland Union High School District and East Nicolaus Joint Union High School District figures were not available prior to publication. Their numbers will be reported as received.