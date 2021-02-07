At least some area school districts are in the process of working out some form of in-person commencement ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2021.
Details of the graduations are still being worked out to stay within public health guidelines concerning COVID-19. Here’s a peak at what they’re planning so far:
Marysville: Superintendent Gary Cena wants as traditional of a graduation ceremony as possible this year.
“Marysville Joint Unified School District is committed to a physical graduation for 2021. What that looks like will depend on what is allowable under California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidelines,” Cena said in a statement.
“CDPH has not yet come out with guidance specifically for graduation ceremonies, but whatever it is, we will work together to create as close to a traditional graduation ceremony as we can, in order to recognize seniors’ hard earned achievements, celebrate the moment, and honor traditions.”
Yuba City: Superintendent Doreen Osumi said an in-person graduation is the goal. However, she is not ruling out some form of virtual commencement if public health guidelines do not allow for the traditional celebration.
“The ability to have an in-person graduation will be guided by the current health situation in our community,” Osumi said. “I do hope we can make it happen for our seniors.”
But if a virtual celebration ends up being the safest way to go, Osumi said district officials learned a lot from a year ago.
“I think we can find creative ways to provide some form of graduation celebration for seniors and their families,” Osumi said. “We will work with the students at each high school to develop plans for alternatives to a traditional ceremony.”
Wheatland: Superintendent Nicole Newman said there will be a commencement ceremony in the stadium at the high school.
“At this point we are unsure of how many people will be able to attend in addition to the graduates,” Newman said. “Our hope is at a minimum to have the graduates and their immediate family that reside in their home. We will also livestream the ceremony for friends and family.”